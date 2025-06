2025-06-30T06:42:15Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNDK Due to Technical Or Administrative Ongoing: True Comments: Suspended due to DecideAct announces that the company files for bankruptcy. Issuer: DecideAct A/S, LEI: 9845002S18A9AB93DC08 Instrument: ACT DK0061414471 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNDK has been notified