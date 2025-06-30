

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing sector continued to contract in June, official purchasing managers' survey results from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 49.7 from 49.5 in May. Although the reading improved from May, it remained below the neutral 50.0 mark.



At the same time, the non-manufacturing PMI advanced to 50.5 from 50.3 a month ago. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.



The index measuring the service sector alone, posted 50.1 in June. The sub-indicator for the construction activity advanced to 52.8, data showed.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News