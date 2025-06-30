

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose slightly in May as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



The trade deficit increased to $6.6 billion in May from $6.5 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $12.1 billion in April.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $1.89 billion.



Exports registered an annual increase of 2.6 percent, and imports rose by 2.7 percent.



The main partner country for exports during May was Germany, followed by the UK, the USA, Italy, and Iraq. Meanwhile, the top import source was China, followed by Russia and Germany.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News