Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Stuttgart
30.06.25 | 07:44
2,334 Euro
-4,81 % -0,118
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,36211:37
2,3122,37211:38
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 11:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Showcases AI Technology Strength with "AI YOUR LIFE" Message at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

QINGDAO, China, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is showcasing its AI leadership at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with the bold pitch-side message "AI YOUR LIFE," reflecting the brand's vision of human-centric innovation through intelligent technology.


As one of the earliest consumer tech brands to explore AI, Hisense is integrating intelligent features across its product portfolio. Today, at the core of Hisense's intelligent ecosystem is the Hi-View AI Engine X-its most powerful AI processor yet. Powered by deep neural networks, it learns and adapts like a human brain, optimizing picture and sound across all content, from fast-paced sports to cinematic films and immersive gaming.


Driving the next generation of ULED AI TVs, Hi-View AI Engine X powers four key pillars: AI Picture for lifelike contrast, color, and motion; AI Sound for adaptive clarity and immersive acoustics; AI Scenario for automatic mode switching; and AI Energy for top performance with greater efficiency. Together, they create a more immersive, intelligent way to enjoy every match, goal, and moment on screen.

Beyond the screen, Hisense expands smart connectivity in the home through ConnectLife. From AI-guided cooking to personalized laundry care, users enjoy seamless, scenario-based intelligence. The PureFlat Smart Series refrigerator, with its 21-inch screen, serves as a convenient hub to manage appliances with ease.

For Hisense, whether it's screen or appliance, the essence is home - and the essence of home is love. Now enhanced by AI, that belief evolves-technology becomes more intuitive, responsive, and emotional. As global audiences celebrate football's finest moments, Hisense invites everyone to "Own the Moment" with intelligent products that understand, adapt, and inspire.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721438/AI_Your_Life.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719767/image_5006806_34468561.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-showcases-ai-technology-strength-with-ai-your-life-message-at-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-302493944.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
