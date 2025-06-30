Anzeige
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 16:36
52,45 Euro
-0,10 % -0,05
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 11:34 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth sells its Air Pollution Control business to Rubicon Partners

PRESS RELEASE
30 June 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

Today, FLSmidth announces that it has entered into an agreement to divest its Air Pollution Control (APC) business to Rubicon Partners, a UK-based investment partnership focused on the acquisition of complex industrial businesses. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025 and includes all related assets, including intellectual property, technology, employees and order backlog.

The divestment of the APC business follows the recent announcement of the divestment of the Cement business (ref. Company Announcement no. 10-2025). In connection with this, it was announced that FLSmidth retained the APC business as it was running its own separate divestment process. Since 2020, FLSmidth has gradually divested businesses related to air pollution control, and today's announcement concludes this entire process.

Upon closing of the transaction, FLSmidth expects to realise a small net gain from the divestment of the APC business, which will be recognised under discontinued operations.

The transaction does not change FLSmidth's previously communicated financial guidance for the full year 2025 (ref. Company Announcement no. 10-2025).


Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investors Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com


About Rubicon Partners

Rubicon Partners is a hands-on investment partnership focused on the acquisition of complex industrial businesses in the UK and Europe. Over the past 32 years, Rubicon has invested in 83 businesses across the manufacturing, distribution and service sectors, ranging in value from £15m to £250m. Rubicon focuses on opportunities for long-term value creation through working closely with company management in addressing strategic opportunities and operational performance. The firm has extensive experience in acquiring from private family ownership, retiring owner managers, and corporate carve outs. www.rubiconpartners.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth APC Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57e95e81-42ba-4398-ad92-8b0bc886ae5f)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
