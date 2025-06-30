Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 10:30 Uhr
48 Leser
Eltel AB: Eltel signs frame agreement for connection and metering services with E.ON

E.ON and Eltel have signed a new frame agreement for connection and metering services in five of E.ON's geographical areas. The maximum contract period is six years, including the possibility of an extension for three years. The value of the initial three-year period is estimated to EUR 24.6 million.

The work includes both new constructions and increased capacity for existing households and will begin in February 2026. Through the new agreement, Eltel further strengthens its leading role in critical infrastructure and contributes together with E.ON to the electrification of Sweden.

Further information:

Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications

Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is the leading service provider for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 4,500 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2024 the total net sales amounted to EUR 828.7 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
