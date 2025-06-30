Eltel AB: Eltel signs frame agreement for connection and metering services with E.ON

E.ON and Eltel have signed a new frame agreement for connection and metering services in five of E.ON's geographical areas. The maximum contract period is six years, including the possibility of an extension for three years. The value of the initial three-year period is estimated to EUR 24.6 million.

The work includes both new constructions and increased capacity for existing households and will begin in February 2026. Through the new agreement, Eltel further strengthens its leading role in critical infrastructure and contributes together with E.ON to the electrification of Sweden.

