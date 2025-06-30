ACROUD AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting in ACROUD AB

At the annual general meeting in ACROUD AB (publ) ("Acroud" or the "Company") today on 30 June 2025, income statements and balance sheets for 2024 were adopted and it was resolved to, among other things, re-elect Richard Gale, Daniel Barfoot, Morten Marcussen and Jørgen Beuchert as board members and elect Morten Marcussen as new chairman of the board. It was also resolved on an authorisation for the board to resolve on issues of shares.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets

The annual general meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of the Company's results

The annual general meeting resolved that the Company's results shall be balanced in a new account and that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024.

Election of board members and determination of remuneration to the board

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of four members with no deputies for the time until the close of the next annual general meeting. Richard Gale, Daniel Barfoot, Morten Marcussen and Jørgen Beuchert were re-elected as board members, and Morten Marcussen was elected as new chairman of the board, each for the time until the close of the next annual general meeting.

The meeting also resolved on annual remuneration to the board of directors, for the time until the close of the next annual general meeting, as follows: SEK 350,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the board of directors; and SEK 200,000 shall be paid to each of the other members of the board of directors elected by the general meeting that are not employed by the Company.

Election of auditor and determination of fees to the auditor

The registered accounting firm BDO Mälardalen AB was re-elected as the auditor of the Company for the time until the close of the next annual general meeting. BDO Mälardalen AB has informed the Company that Carl-Johan Kjellman will continue to act as auditor in charge. The meeting also resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid against approved account.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on issues of shares

The annual general meeting resolved, on an authorisation for the board of directors to, on one or several occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on issues of not more than 360,000,000 shares (corresponding to approximately 30 per cent of the number of outstanding shares). The board of directors shall have the right to decide that the share issue shall be made with or without pre-emption rights for the shareholders and that the shares, in addition to be paid in cash, may be paid in kind, by way of set-off or on terms set out in Chapter 2, Section 5, second paragraph of the Swedish Companies Act. The purpose of the authorisation is, and the rationale for any deviations from the shareholders' pre-emption rights shall be, to enable the Company to use newly issued shares as consideration for or as financing of acquisitions of companies or businesses.

Discharge from liability for the members of the board and the CEO

The annual general meeting resolved on the discharge from liability for all board members and the CEO for the financial year of 2024.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The annual general meeting resolved that the guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives adopted at the 2024 annual general meeting, shall continue to apply until further notice, however no longer than until the 2029 annual general meeting.

