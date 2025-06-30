

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is up marginally in cautious trade Monday morning following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that he is not looking to extend the pause on tariffs on most countries beyond the previously announced July 9 deadline.



Investors are also digesting the data on the nation's retail sales and import prices, while awaiting consumer price inflation data due later in the day.



The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 24,168.50 at the start, but slipped to 23,964.93 subsequently, was up 13.96 points or 0.06% at 24,014.23 a little while ago.



Deutsche Bank is down nearly 4%. Bayer is lower by about 2%. Volkswagen is down 1.4%, while RWE, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Heidelberg Materials are declining 1 to 1.2%.



BASF, Siemens, Porsche Automobil Holding, Deutsche Telekom and Merck are also notably lower.



Zalando is rising more than 5%. Rheinmetall, Infineon Technologies and Vonovia are up 1.7% and 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Siemens Energy is gaining nearly 1%.



Data from Destatis showed retail sales in Germany dropped by 1.6% month-over-month in May 2025, after declining by a downwardly revised 0.6% in April. Retail sales increased 1.6% in May over the sme month in the previous year.



Germany's import prices fell by 0.7% month-on-month in May 2025, easing from a 1.7% decline in April. Import prices decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in May 2025, after April's drop of 0.4%.



