

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound fell to more than a 2-month low of 1.0913 against Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.0966.



Against the euro and the yen, the pound slipped to a 6-day low of 0.8563 and a 5-day low of 197.22 from early highs of 0.8540 and 198.46, respectively.



The pound edged down to 1.3693 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3741.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the franc, 0.87 against the euro, 196.00 against the yen and 1.32 against the greenback.



