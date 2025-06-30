

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to more than a 2-month high of 1.0913 against the pound, from an early low of 1.0966.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged up to 0.9341, 0.7695 and 181.00 from early lows of 0.9374, 0.7995 and 180.20, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the pound, 0.92 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback and 183.00 against the yen.



