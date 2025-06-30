Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 21,000-meter grade control drill program at the Moss Gold Project, located in Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

This close-spaced drill program aims to define the optimal drill spacing for upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources before the Feasibility Study. It will improve the definition of gold mineralization continuity through detailed variography, aiding resource modelling and classification. The program will also supply samples for feasibility-level metallurgical testing.

Michael Henrichsen, CEO and Director of Goldshore, commented, "We're pleased to kick off our grade control drill program, a key component of our use of proceeds from our recently closed financing. This program is critical for the development of the Moss project, defining the infill drill spacing requirements as we look towards advancing the project towards a Feasibility study on the back of our upcoming PEA in Q4."

Figure 1: Focus Areas for Grade Drilling at the Moss Gold Deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/257216_c444c17a94e468a4_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 MRE prepared by Apex Geoscience Ltd., has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

