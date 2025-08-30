Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its second quarter interim financial statements and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Second Quarter Corporate Highlights

On May 8, 2025, the Company signed an Impact Benefit Agreement ("IBA") term sheet with the Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation. The IBA term sheet sets out the key terms that will guide the negotiation of a future IBA between the Company and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation.

On May 9, 2025, the Company completed a 21,329-meter drilling program, with 67 holes drilled, which focused on testing mineralized shears in the upper and marginal parts of the deposit that are otherwise difficult to drill without winter conditions. During the second quarter the results of 29 holes (7,910.70 meters) were received, yielding the following highlights: Six holes were drilled from ice platforms on the shallow Snodgrass Lake in a program that was terminated early because of unseasonably warm weather. Results from the final two holes were not received until the third quarter. Four holes targeted the gap between the Main and Southwest Zones and intersected new high-grade mineralized shears representing a combined true width mineralized corridor of 75m connecting the two zones, including: 12.9m of 2.64 g/t Au from 243.4m including 4.4m of 6.59 g/t Au in MMD-25-165 (April 15, 2025). Eleven short holes successfully intersected the near surface extensions of deeper marginal shears along the northern edge of the QES Zone at QES Up. These results will allow the modelling of narrow, low- to medium-grade shears in a near surface zone that is currently modelled as waste. The best intercepts included: 13.55m of 0.59 g/t Au from 88.5m including 2.1m of 1.17 g/t Au in MQD-25-156 (April 22, 2025); and 25.0m of 1.10 g/t Au from 107.2m including 2.05m of 1.69 g/t Au and 7.65m of 2.62 g/t Au in MQD-25-160 (May 1, 2025). Five drill holes were extended to infill significant drilling gaps in the QES Zone and intersected wide intervals of gold-mineralized core shears, including the highest-grade x thickness intersection ever reported on the project. These results confirmed the presence of shallow-plunging, higher-grade gold mineralization within the core shears and demonstrate the potential to discover additional plunging shoots. In addition, the results from MQD-25-171 exceeded the grade expectations based on the current MRE. The better intercepts included: 124.35m of 1.65 g/t Au from 295.0m including 7.55m of 1.97 g/t Au and 47.0m of 3.08 g/t Au in MQD-25-171 (April 22, 2025); and 17.7m of 1.52 g/t Au from 333.0m and 6.85m of 3.01 g/t Au from 436.0m in MQD-25-179 and 18.4m of 1.36 g/t Au from 285.6m in MQD-25-180 (June 11, 2025). Sixteen holes were drilled to follow-up potential strike extensions of the high-shears discovered at Superion in hole MMD-24-148. These holes returned several results that add to the strike length of the main shear, and discovered additional parallel shears, including: 9.45m of 6.02 g/t Au from 186.0m including 2.45m of 22.2 g/t Au in MQD-25-175 and 13.0m of 2.30 g/t Au from 117.0m including 3.0m of 9.00 g/t Au in MQD-25-176 (May 15, 2025); and 17.7m of 1.52 g/t Au from 333.0m, including 2.3m of 8.24 g/t Au, and 6.85m of 3.01 g/t Au from 436.0m in MQD-25-179 and 18.4m of 1.36 g/t Au from 285.6m 0m in MQD-25-180 (June 11, 2025). For further details regarding these drill results, please see the Company's news releases dated April 15, 2025, April 22, 2025, May 1, 2025, and June 11, 2025 available on the Company's website and profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Throughout the quarter, the Company's geologists have worked with G Mining to improve the 3D modelling of shear zones, host lithology and post-mineralization structures, which will be incorporated in an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate and part of the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment.

On June 20, 2025, the Company completed a bought deal private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $36,085,000.

NPI Repurchase

Further to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2025, and August 8, 2025, pursuant to the purchase agreement dated May 1, 2025, as amended, the Company has agreed to repurchase 1.5% of a 2.5% net profit interest ("NPI") in the Moss Gold Project. In consideration of the repurchase, the Company has agreed to issue the NPI holder 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.33 per common share; pay the NPI holder a cash fee of $20,000 a month for a four-year term starting on May 1, 2025; and after four years, issue the NPI holder such number of common shares as is equal to $300,000 based on the 20-day VWAP of the common shares prior to issuance, subject to a maximum amount of 1,176,470 common shares. By purchasing the NPI interest the Company is positioning the asset for improved economic performance in the upcoming PEA.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

