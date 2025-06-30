

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased slightly in June after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent in June from 1.6 percent in May, in line with expectations.



The price growth in unprocessed food accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.5 percent. Similarly, inflation based on transport services rose to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, the price growth in regulated energy products eased from 29.3 percent to 22.7 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation increased to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, as expected.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a stable pace of 1.7 percent annually in June versus an expected rise of 1.8 percent. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.2 percent.



