Shanghai Electric Ranks 47th on World Brand Lab's "China's 500 Most Valuable Brands" List with Brand Value of US$31.8 Billion

The continuous improvement of Shanghai Electric's brand value is due to a resilient long-term development structure with a strong focus on ESG management.

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) ranked among the top 50 in World Brand Lab's China's 500 Most Valuable Brands for the 10th consecutive year, with a record brand value of 228.565 billion yuan ($31.8 billion). The ranking is based on financial performance, brand strength, and market competitiveness. The Company's growth highlights its role in high-end manufacturing, green energy, and global low-carbon development.

Driving Global Energy Transition through Innovation: A Dual Approach of Hard Technology and System Solution

At the intersection of the energy revolution and intelligent manufacturing, Shanghai Electric's "hard technology plus system solution" model has driven key innovations to lead the sustainable development of the industry. Green methanol redefines the carbon-neutral fuel supply chain, floating offshore wind power taps deep-sea renewable energy, heavy-duty gas turbines overcome efficiency bottlenecks, and intelligent robots empower the "nerve center" of smart manufacturing. Shanghai Electric is reshaping global energy and industrial logic, injecting momentum into high-quality development.

Additionally, Shanghai Electric has actively participated and shared innovations at major international events such as Hannover MESSE, Intersolar Europe, the World Energy Congress, and the China International Industry Fair. Through the sharing of innovative technologies and global collaboration, Shanghai Electric is committed to advancing carbon reduction goals and contributing to sustainable development worldwide.

Embracing Global Responsibility: Shanghai Electric Leverages Technology and Actions for Sustainable Development

While driving the global energy transition, Shanghai Electric has also dedicated itself to boosting agricultural development through rural revitalization and a strong sense of social responsibility. The Company has integrated consumer assistance with industrial resources to diversify sales channels for agricultural products, injecting vitality into rural economic growth. Additionally, Shanghai Electric has brought advanced technologies to rural areas through university-enterprise collaboration, empowering industrial upgrades and laying a solid foundation for sustainable development in rural areas.

In 2024, Shanghai Electric showed how technology empowers international cooperation and helped to advance global energy transformation with two landmark projects, namely, Uzbekistan's first digital substation in Zafarabad, enhancing eastern power stability and boosting China-Uzbekistan cooperation, and Croatia's 156MW Senj Wind Farm, the largest in the Balkans, generating 530 million kWh annually and cutting 400,000 tons of carbon. Both projects highlight China's green tech exports and regional economic impact.

Moreover, Shanghai Electric's Thar Project team in Pakistan visited nearby villages during Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr in recent years, donating gifts to over 200 children and essential supplies to 1,500 families. Reflecting its ESG commitment, the project has invested $2 million to support livelihoods and promote local employment. The team also reopened the renovated Marvi Stadium, originally built in 2008, with a $200,000 investment. The upgraded stadium enriches community recreation and celebrates Pakistan's cricket culture.

Shanghai Electric, a global leader in energy equipment and intelligent manufacturing, integrates ESG strategy into its core development. Through innovation, social responsibility, and global collaboration, it promotes a sustainable, mutually beneficial ecosystem. The Company plans to further strengthen brand resilience and support building a more sustainable society in the years ahead.

For more information on Shanghai Electric's ongoing development, please visit
https://www.shanghai-electric.com/listed_en/upload/resources/file/2025/05/19//111560.pdf.


Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721792/video.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-ranks-47th-on-world-brand-labs-chinas-500-most-valuable-brands-list-with-brand-value-of-us31-8-billion-302494343.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
