Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 12:17
0,455 Euro
+1,79 % +0,008
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4450,45214:46
0,4420,45514:48
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 14:00 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec Wins Technological Innovation Award at the 2nd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference

STUTTGART, Germany, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec", HKG: 0386) has won the "Best Scientific And Technological Innovation Practice" award at the 2nd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference (the "Conference"), which was hosted on June 26 in Stuttgart. Sinopec's case submission of Breakthrough in Depth, Climb to New Heights - Empowering the Energy and Chemical Industry with Technological Innovation stood out among the numerous entries.

Sinopec Wins Technological Innovation Award at the 2nd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference

The Conference reviews and awards the best ESG application cases in six areas of environmental protection, social responsibility, corporate management, scientific and technological innovation, education and training, to further enhance mutual understanding between Chinese and European businesses, facilitate bilateral economic and trade exchanges, and showcase China's open, inclusive and confident mindset to European society.

"Sinopec has harnessed technological innovation as a powerful engine in its journey toward carbon peaking and carbon neutrality," the jury panel said. "By focusing on strategic areas such as oil and gas exploration and development as well as green and low-carbon transformation, the company is vigorously advancing high-end, intelligent, and green development."

Leveraging its integrated, full-industry-chain innovation capabilities, Sinopec is scaling up clean energy solutions and decarbonization in production to continuously empower the social development.

Driven by innovation, Sinopec's Project Deep Earth is regarded as "Mount Everest underground" to unlock ultra-deep oil and gas reserves and light up the green future of the earth. In shale gas exploration and development, Sinopec's Fuling Shale Gas Field is the first in China with commercial development, boasting reserves of hundreds of billions of cubic meters.

In promoting the green and low-carbon technology, Sinopec built China's first megaton CCUS project as well as the world's first 100-kilometer CO2 transmission pipeline. Sinopec collaborates with Shell, China Baowu and BASF to launch the joint study on the first 10-million-tonne open-source CCUS project to provide a new path of decarbonization emphasizing both emission reduction and carbon sequestration.

Innovation is powering Sinopec to continuously break new ground and achieve intelligent transformation. In 2024, the world's first intelligent ethylene factory based on digital twin technology was put into operation, and Sinopec's AI digital employee is now on duty at over 40 integrated energy stations to provide smart services to customers.

At the Conference, Sinopec also released the "World Energy Outlook 2060" report, which is Sinopec's first energy and chemical industry development report released in Europe.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721802/WechatIMG1238.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-wins-technological-innovation-award-at-the-2nd-sino-european-corporate-esg-best-practice-conference-302494375.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.