Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce additional encouraging assay results from its ongoing Phase Three drilling program at the Arthington target, part of its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The latest results continue to support the presence of a robust mineralized system at Arthington, including within a +300-meter-long corridor between artisanal workings, an area that had seen limited drilling in Phase One and Two. Impressively, 36 out of 38 holes drilled across all three phases at the Arthington target have returned significant gold intersections, highlighting both continuity and scale. Highlights of the six holes drilled in the current program include:

ADD033: 12m at 3.31 g/t Au (including 7m at 5.26 g/t Au) , 9.5m at 1.08 g/t Au (including 3.49m at 2.04 g/t Au) and 4.04m at 2.15 g/t Au, beginning 30m below surface.

, 9.5m at 1.08 g/t Au (including 3.49m at 2.04 g/t Au) and 4.04m at 2.15 g/t Au, beginning 30m below surface. ADD034: 20.55m at 1.17 g/t Au (including 3.25m at 2.27 g/t Au and 2m at 4.58 g/t Au) , beginning 55m below surface.

, beginning 55m below surface. ADD035: 17.51m at 0.97 g/t Au* (including 3.58m at 2.56 g/t Au g/t Au) , beginning 68m below surface.

, beginning 68m below surface. ADD036: 9.80m at 2.19 g/t Au* (including 0.42m at 42.22 g/t Au within a wider interval of 5.05m at 4 g/t Au*) and 11.44m at 0.98 g/t Au* (including 3.37m at 2.23 g/t Au) , beginning 69m below surface.

, beginning 69m below surface. ADD037: 19.01m at 1.15 g/t Au* (including 1m at 8.05 g/t Au within a wider interval of 3.63m at 3.41 g/t Au) .

. ADD038: 14.11m at 0.98 g/t Au (including 3.4m at 2.24 g/t Au).

David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "We are extremely encouraged by the consistency of these results, which point to a multi-zone gold system with strong continuity. Drilling is not only validating our geological model, but also uncovering broad mineralized zones with potential for high-grade shoots that could significantly enhance the resource potential of the Todi Project. This level of exploration success is rare when drilling a greenfield target and underscores the district-scale opportunity we are developing in Liberia, given the potential along strike and additional greenfield targets within our +2,300 sq km land package."

Testing of the Company's geological model for the +300m zone between the Red Hill Field and Garang Base artisanal workings was a priority for the current program and results have confirmed the interpreted west-northwest trend. The width of the intercepts in ADD036 and ADD037 have exceeded expectations, with the addition of a high-grade intersection of 42 g/t Au in ADD036. ADD038 has demonstrated the eastern extension of the mineralized zones intersected in ADD025, which was drilled during Phase Two.

Gold mineralized zones are west-northwest-trending (Map 1), dipping between 60 and 90o to the south-southwest, and are hosted in sheared amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss.





Map 1: Results from ADD033 to ADD038 with interpreted mineralized zones at the Arthington target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/257250_1f077db7b462e9e8_001full.jpg

Drill hole collar data for ADD033 to ADD038 is shown in Table 1 and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Collar Data for ADD033 and ADD038

Hole ID Easting

(WGS84) Northing

(WGS84) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) ADD033 323452 722616 65 0 -50 161.10 ADD034 323335 722622 60 12 -50 181.05 ADD035 323384 722586 60 12 -65 243.70 ADD036 323530 722562 50 12 -50 150.65 ADD037 323672 722509 58 12 -50 149.45 ADD038 323723 722434 40 12 -50 191.04

Table 2: Significant Intersections - ADD033 to ADD038

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Average Au

(g/t) ADD033 11.6 12.6 1.00 0.27 ADD033 16.9 18 1.10 0.21 ADD033 34 39 5.00 0.34 ADD033 42 46.04 4.04 2.15 Including 44 45 1.00 6.28 ADD033 49.5 59 9.50 1.08 Including 53.31 56.8 3.49 2.04 ADD033 68 69 1.00 0.25 ADD033 71 72 1.00 0.34 ADD033 76 88 12.00 3.31 Including 78 85 7.00 5.26 Including 81 82 1.00 11.73 ADD033 92.62 94.6 1.98 0.60 ADD033 97 99.19 2.19 0.43 ADD033 109.75 110.83 1.08 0.62 ADD033 122.8 123.8 1.00 0.24 ADD033 135 136 1.00 1.09 ADD033 142 143 1.00 0.27 ADD034 44 48 4.00 0.43 ADD034 57 61 4.00 0.29 ADD034 74.45 95 20.55 1.17 Including 76.75 80 3.25 2.27 Including 84 86 2.00 4.58 ADD034 98 99 1.00 0.95 ADD034 113 115 2.00 0.48 ADD034 123 125 2.00 0.22 ADD034 128 129 1.00 0.20 ADD035 15 16 1.00 0.68 ADD035 38 39 1.00 0.99 ADD035 75.34 92.85 17.51 0.97* Including 75.34 78.92 3.58 2.56 Including 77.3 78.92 1.62 4.27 Including 87.63 92.85 5.22 1.12 ADD035 100 101 1.00 0.23 ADD035 106 108 2.00 0.34 ADD035 136 143.6 7.60 0.44 Including 136.69 137.7 1.01 1.15 ADD036 50.7 54 3.30 0.38 ADD036 69.61 81.05 11.44 0.98* Including 69.61 77.7 8.09 1.19 Including 73.33 76.7 3.37 2.23 ADD036 111.2 121 9.80 2.19* Including 115.95 121 5.05 4.00* Including 115.95 117.2 1.25 14.39 ADD036 120 121 1.00 1.92 ADD037 37.95 39.1 1.15 0.23 ADD037 41.3 43.5 2.2 0.58 ADD037 45.86 47 1.14 0.21 ADD037 49 50 1 0.23 ADD037 56.37 75.38 19.01 1.15* Including 56.37 60 3.63 3.41 Including 58 60 2 5.1 Including 67 69.43 2.43 2.16 ADD037 74.25 75.38 1.13 0.29 ADD037 102.25 103.38 1.13 0.35 ADD037 131 133.22 2.22 1.11 ADD038 33 34.99 1.99 0.4 ADD038 55 56 1 0.26 ADD038 75.64 89.75 14.11 0.98 Including 84.6 88 3.4 2.24 ADD038 134.5 138.5 4 0.34 ADD038 168 171 3 0.6

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.2 g/t Au with a minimum length of 1m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.2 g/t Au, except the intervals marked with an asterisk (*). Intervals marked with an asterisk in ADD035 and ADD036 include between 2.38 and 4.08 consecutive meters below 0.2 g/t Au, however these samples average at least 0.1 g/t Au suggesting the continuation of the mineralized envelope. The interval marked with an asterisk in ADD037 includes 3 consecutive meters below 0.2 g/t Au, however logging indicates the continuity of sheared amphibolite through the whole interval. Intervals are drilled rather than true thicknesses and it is estimated that true thicknesses for the intervals in ADD033 to ADD038 are approximately 70-90% of drilled thickness.

Drilling, Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

The drilling program at Arthington is being completed by a Fordia Eider 2000 diamond drill rig with HQ and NQ core diameter. Core recoveries for holes ADD033 to ADD038 were approaching 100% in fresh rock, where the vast majority of mineralization has been intersected. The easting, northing and elevation data shown in Table 1 have been recorded using handheld GPS only and will be surveyed by differential GPS at a later date.

Drill core was transported a short distance from the drill site to the Company's exploration camp at Arthington. After geological logging, the core was cut along the long axis using a diamond core saw, with half being sampled and half retained. Where the core was too soft for cutting (in the oxide zone), the core was split using a spatula. Core sampling was completed by Zodiac Gold's geological team, supervised by senior company personnel. All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to SGS Liberia in Monrovia for sample preparation (SGS method PRP87). Each sample was analyzed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by SGS Ghana (SGS method FAA505). All samples returning a grade over 10 g/t Au will be reanalyzed by 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (SGS method FAG505).

SGS Ghana is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for the methods described above. SGS Liberia is not an accredited laboratory but follows standard SGS sample preparation procedures. SGS is independent of Zodiac Gold. In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program is implemented by the Company, including the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates to ensure reliable assay results. Quality assurance and quality control data are monitored by the Company.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

