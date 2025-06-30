Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) ("Kuya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2025 (the "Meeting").

All matters put forward to shareholders were approved, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board. Shareholders also ratified, adopted and re-approved the 10% rolling equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The Company is required to obtain shareholder re-approval of the Plan on or before June 27, 2028.

In addition, shareholders elected David Stein, Eugene (Gene) McBurney, Maura Lendon, Andres Recalde, Christian Aramayo, Lisa Wilkinson, and Sandro Ferrarone as directors. Kuya is pleased to welcome the three new independent directors: Gene McBurney, Lisa Wilkinson, and Sandro Ferrarone.

Gene McBurney, Independent Director

Gene McBurney is a seasoned investment banker with over 25 years of experience and deep relationships across Latin America and the Caribbean. As co-founder of GMP Securities, he helped build one of Canada's leading independent investment banks. He later served as Chairman of the Emerging Markets Group at a major Canadian independent firm, advising clients across resource and non-resource sectors. Prior to his investment banking career, Gene was a partner at a top-tier Canadian law firm. He holds BA, MA, LL.B, and LL.D degrees from leading Canadian institutions.

Lisa Wilkinson, Independent Director

Lisa Wilkinson brings over 20 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications, and strategic capital planning. She is currently Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Centerra Gold, where she leads capital markets engagement and acts as a spokesperson to investors and analysts. Prior to joining Centerra in 2023, she held senior investor relations roles at Eldorado Gold and TMAC Resources and worked in capital planning at Kinross Gold. Earlier in her career, she worked in equity research with RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and Citigroup. Lisa holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. She is a licensed Professional Engineer (Ontario) and a certified Project Management Professional.

Sandro Ferrarone, Independent Director

Sandro Ferrarone is Vice President and Country Manager, Mexico for Coeur Mining, where he leads the growth and operational strategy for the company's Mexican assets. He has held senior roles across technical services, site management, and corporate development, including responsibilities at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico and the Silvertip project in Canada. Prior to joining Coeur in 2013, Mr. Ferrarone spent 13 years at Newmont in technical and operational roles. His international mining experience spans Chile, Peru, and Bolivia. He holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de Lima, an MBA from the Universidad Católica de Chile, and a Master of Engineering in Mining, Geological and Geophysical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

David Stein, President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Gene, Lisa, and Sandro to Kuya's Board. Each brings exceptional experience and expertise across mining operations, capital markets, and corporate governance, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow and advance the Bethania project. Their appointments strengthen our board and position us well for the next phase of development. The Company would also like to extend its sincere thanks to Dale Peniuk and Javier Del Rio for their years of dedicated service on Kuya's Board of Directors. Their leadership and contributions were instrumental in guiding the Company through key stages of growth."

