Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading innovator in cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason W. Cohenour to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Cohenour brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across sales, operations, and international mergers and acquisitions. He served as President, CEO, and Director of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSX: SW) (NASDAQ: SWIR) from 2005 to 2018, where he led a strategic transformation that created a global leader in the Internet of Things and drove company revenues to nearly USD $800 million. Prior to his CEO role, he held several senior positions at Sierra Wireless between 1996 and 2005, including Vice President of Sales and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Cohenour currently serves as Lead Independent Director at Blackline Safety (TSX: BLN), and has previously served on the boards of Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX), CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP), and RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL).

"We are delighted to welcome Jason to our board," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "His deep industry expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth and solidify our position in the cellular IoT semiconductor landscape."

"Sequans has established a strong track record in cellular IoT semiconductor innovation, backed by a robust portfolio of 4G and 5G solutions," said Mr. Cohenour. "I'm honored to join the Board and look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and reinforcing its leadership in the cellular IoT market."

Sequans also expresses its deep appreciation to Dominique Pitteloud for his exemplary service and meaningful contributions to the Board of Directors over the past 20 years.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading semiconductor company specializing in wireless cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Our engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of connected devices. We offer a wide range of solutions, including chips, modules, IP, and services. Our LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms are optimized for IoT, delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. Established in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and has a global presence with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257266

SOURCE: Sequans Communications