

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said that U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities did not cause total damage to its nuclear program and warned that Iran could resume enriching uranium in 'matter of months.'



CIA last week had confirmed that 'credible intelligence' indicates Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by the recent U.S. strikes targeting multiple nuclear facilities in the country.



Also, the White House refuted an earlier assessment suggesting that some key components of Iran's nuclear program were not destroyed in the U.S. strikes, quoting top leaders of the Trump administration, the IAEA chief, and a top official of the Iranian regime.



CBS's Margaret Brennan asked the International Atomic Energy Agency's director general Rafael Grossi about the different assessments during 'Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan' program.



'The capacities they have are there. They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that', Grossi replied.



'But as I said, frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there.'



The IAEA chief added, 'It is clear that there has been severe damage, but it's not total damage. Iran has the capacities there; industrial and technological capacities. So if they so wish, they will be able to start doing this again.'



The interview with Grossi was broadcast on Sunday.



