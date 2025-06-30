Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A3CRXZ | ISIN: DK0061540770
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 08:03
1,000 Euro
+8,70 % +0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 12:50 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Morten Nybye-Petersen resigns as Chief Operating Officer of Donkey Republic

Company announcement no. 11-2025

Morten Nybye-Petersen has chosen to resign from his position as Chief Operating Officer to pursue a career opportunity outside Donkey Republic. The effective date of resignation is 31 August 2025.

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO, comments on the resignation: "I would like to thank Morten for his dedication and leadership over the past three years in Donkey Republic. Morten has significantly contributed to the development of our organisation while ensuring execution of Donkey's strategy across the company. I respect Morten's decision and appreciate his efforts during his time in Donkey Republic".

Until the effective date of termination, Morten Nybye-Petersen will work with the Executive Management team to ensure a smooth handover and business continuity.

CONTACT INFORMATION
DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S
Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.
1717 København V
www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger, CEO
investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Subscribe to the company announcements at:
https://invest.donkey.bike/donkey-republic-company-ne

About Donkey Republic
Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing


