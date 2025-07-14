DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic adjusts the financial guidance for 2025

Company announcement no. 12-2025

Contains inside information

Following improved visibility into the remainder of the year, Donkey Republic is revising its full-year 2025 EBITDA and EBIT guidance downward. The company expects to achieve revenue in the lower half of its original guidance range.

Updated 2025 Financial Guidance

(published on 14 July 2025)

Revised Guidance 2025 Original Guidance 2025

(published on 16 January 2025) Revenue DKK 165M to 185M DKK 165M to DKK 185M EBITDA DKK 22 M to 32M DKK 27M to DKK 37M EBIT DKK (5M) to DKK 2M DKK 1M to DKK 6M

The primary reason for the downward revision of the EBITDA and EBIT guidance is the delayed deployment of bikes in new cities and a reduced number of licenses in the Netherlands, which deviate from the original guidance assumptions published 16 January 2025.

While bikes from Rotterdam and Amsterdam are redeployed in other cities, this is not expected to fully offset the negative margin impacts in 2025 caused by reduced licenses.

Prolonged tender processes for several new strategic city contracts mean that Donkey Republic will not achieve its planned deployment of bikes in the second half of 2025. The company's cost base has been structured to support the execution of these delayed contracts, which is adversely affecting the 2025 EBITDA and EBIT.

Despite delays, the outlook for securing the new strategic city contracts remains positive. As such, the company has chosen to retain the capabilities and associated cost base necessary for expansion to new cities.

Increased clarity on the timeline for new city contracts is expected during Q3 2025.

Forward-looking statements

Statements about the future reflect Donkey Republic's current expectations for future events and financial results. The nature of these statements is affected by risk and uncertainties. Therefore, the company's actual results may differ from the expectations expressed in this company announcement.

CONTACT INFORMATION

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S

Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.

1717 København V

www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger, CEO

investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.