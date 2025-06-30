Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) is on track to close its landmark $185 million merger with Core Gaming. This strategic acquisition positions Siyata squarely within the rapidly expanding multibillion dollar AI-driven gaming market and is expected to close in Q2 2025, so the clock is ticking on what should be the transaction's final day(s).

Core Gaming, renowned for a vast portfolio comprising over 2,100 games, has achieved over 790 million cumulative downloads, drawing a robust community of 43 million monthly active users (MAUs). Recently, Core Gaming introduced its innovative AI COMIC App, an advanced AI-powered visual content creation platform. The app has swiftly gained popularity, demonstrating robust monetization and strong user retention metrics.

The global AI gaming market is seeing explosive growth, with recent industry forecasts highlighting continued remarkable double digit growth rates:

InsightAce projects the AI in gaming market to surge from $1.5 billion in 2024 to approximately $9.8 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%.

Market.US expects the market to expand from $2.3 billion in 2023 to over $28 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 28.4%.

The Business Research Company predicts growth from $2.44 billion in 2024 to $5.75 billion by 2029 at a CAGR approaching 19%.

Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming and slated to lead the combined companies post merger, commented, "With AI COMIC, we have developed a platform that puts studio-grade production capabilities into the hands of everyday users. AI COMIC empowers creators, whether they are gamers, artists or marketers, with AI tools that are not only powerful but also accessible. What once took weeks of planning, design and collaboration can now be accomplished in minutes, freeing creators to focus on their vision and storytelling. AI COMIC rapidly accelerates development, but importantly, it unlocks new forms of expression, removes friction and enables a broader, more diverse creative community to bring their ideas to life delivering results that rival professional studios."

Upon Nasdaq approval, Siyata Mobile will retain a minimum of 10% equity interest in the combined entity for legacy shareholders, supported by a special dividend, underscoring its commitment to delivering sustained value.

This strategic acquisition not only places Siyata Mobile at the forefront of the booming AI gaming sector but also significantly enhances its revenue profile, Core Gaming's reported revenue grew from $13.2 million 2021, $38.9 million in 2022, $57.0 million in 2023, an estimated $80.8 million for 2024.

Readers are invited to view Aitan Zacharin's investor presentation, which confirmed strong growth across the board and Core Gaming's position as a formidable player in the rapidly growing mobile gaming market.

Core Gaming's growth is powered by its AI-based BI platform, which allows it to serve tailored ads and optimize revenue per user in real time and turn player engagement into reliable financial performance.

ValueScope, LLC., a Marshall & Stevens company that's considered the gold standard, raised its most recent Core Gaming valuation to over $185 million, partly based on Core Gaming's metrics.

ValueScope is projecting 2026 revenue of $240.8 million, for Core Gaming, implying a combined company valuation of $722.4 million (3x) to $963.2 million (4x), as Core Gaming's peers command a 3x-5x EV/Sales range.

The Value of Monthly Active Users (MAUs)

Adjust's Navigating the Mobile Gaming Landscape (2024) report highlights that in 2023, the global average ARPMAU across all mobile gaming subcategories was $0.77. Notably, Role-Playing Games (RPGs) generated the highest ARPMAU at $5.12, while adventure games earned $3.69 per MAU. The U.S. had the highest ARPMAU at $1.25, which is 62% above the global average.

According to the Udonis Mobile Gaming Market Statistics (2025) report, the average ARPU for mobile games in the U.S. is projected to be $60.58 in 2025, with expectations to reach $65 by 2029. This indicates a significant increase in user spending over time.

Please click here for a Deeper Dive on MAU Valuation Models, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI-driven mobile games and applications developer headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company has developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven more than 780 million downloads, and reached more than 43 million monthly active users across 140 countries. Core's mission is to build globally scalable AI products that power entertainment, productivity, and creative expression.

For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit www.coregaming.co.

