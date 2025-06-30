

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased slightly in June, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.4 percent in June from 2.3 percent in May.



The annual price growth in unprocessed products quickened to 4.7 percent from 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, costs for energy products dropped 1.3 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation also accelerated to 2.4 percent in June from 2.2 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June after rising 0.3 percent in the previous month.



EU-harmonized inflation stood at 2.1 percent, up from 1.7 percent in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News