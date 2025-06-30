

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased slightly in June after easing in the previous two months, the preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in June, slightly faster than the 4.0 percent in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 4.0 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.9 percent annually in June, and utility costs surged by 12.8 percent. Meanwhile, expenses in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed a sharp decrease of 12.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up by 0.1 percent in June.



