

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - An easing in global trade tensions helped improve sentiment in global markets. Markets cheered Canada's decision to scrap a digital services tax aimed at American technology groups. PCE-data released on Friday renewed rate cut hopes from the Fed.



Wall Street Futures are trading with modest gains. Major markets in Europe are trading below the flatline. Asian markets however finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors. Crude oil prices slipped. Gold rebounded after Friday's plunge. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,057.00, up 0.54% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,197.10, up 0.39% Germany's DAX at 23,986.53, down 0.06% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,782.87, down 0.18% France's CAC 40 at 7,697.24, up 0.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,321.05, down 0.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,487.39, up 0.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,542.30, up 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,444.43, up 0.59% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,072.28, down 0.87%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1726, up 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3706, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 144.29, down 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6534, up 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3667, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 97.20, down 0.20%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.254%, down 0.09% Germany at 2.5810%, down 0.62% France at 3.259%, down 0.43% U.K. at 4.4930%, down 0.35% Japan at 1.433%, down 0.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $66.65, down 0.22%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $65.28, down 0.37%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,294.85, up 0.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $107,889.41, down 0.31% Ethereum at $2,462.70, up 0.19% XRP at $2.18, down 0.64% BNB at $654.39, up 0.62% Solana at $150.87, down 0.50%



