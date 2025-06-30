

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY, TCTZF), a Chinese technology and entertainment conglomerate, on Monday announced the appointment of Virgilio Torres as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30.



Torres is an experienced finance professional with a strong background in mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, and complex financial planning.



Torres, most recently, served as Vice President of Finance at Obsess Inc.



On Friday, Tencent closed trading, 0.17% lesser at $65.14 on the OTC market.



