Race Against the Machine: Pearson Expands AI Content to Equip Learners for Future of Work

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pace of technological change accelerates and agentic AI widens the skills gap, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the continued expansion of its AI learning content portfolio to reach more K-12, higher education, professional, and enterprise learners. This announcement follows the success of Pearson's Generative AI Foundations Certification, which has seen double-digit growth each month since its launch in October 2024.

The expanded portfolio includes certification opportunities across multiple formats and disciplines, featuring cutting-edge content on agentic AI, large language models, machine learning, and ethical AI implementation.

Pearson's expanded reach is especially critical as the demand for advanced skills accelerates and the need for effective learning experiences becomes more urgent for students and professionals to adapt quickly and stay competitive. In the last year, Pearson's AI-related live training hours offered nearly doubled from 580 to 996 content hours, reflecting a growing priority to understand AI as it becomes woven into both classrooms and careers.

The stakes are high. A persistent skills gap now threatens to become a skills chasm, with annual economic losses estimated at $1.1 trillion in the US and £100 billion in the UK. As AI continues to reshape how we work, learn, and interact with technology - particularly with the emergence of agentic AI systems capable of autonomously executing tasks and automating complex decisions - developing relevant skills is no longer optional but essential for future success.

"The acceleration of AI innovation, including agentic AI, is fundamentally changing the skills landscape," said Art Valentine, CEO of Pearson US and President of Assessment & Qualifications. "Our expanded AI learning content, alongside strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and now Google, represent our dual commitment to teach AI and to harness AI to transform learning itself. We're committed to providing the most current, comprehensive resources that prepare students and professionals to work effectively and responsibly alongside increasingly autonomous AI systems."

"The pace of AI innovation is relentless, and it's reshaping how we interact with technology on a daily basis," said Pearson author, Sinan Ozdemir. "As AI continues to evolve, it's crucial that learners are equipped not just with foundational knowledge, but with the skills to navigate and leverage these technologies in real-world scenarios. Pearson's expanded content is designed to prepare students and professionals for this next frontier, ensuring they can confidently engage with AI as it becomes an integral part of everyday life.

Pearson's expanded AI learning content includes:

Agentic AI:

Agentic AI and Cybersecurity Risks live training with Petar Radanliev

AI Agents A-Z live training with Sinan Ozdemir

Create AI Agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP) live training with Bruce Hopkins

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Agents Using LLMs live training with Sinan Ozdemir

Modern Automated AI Agents: Building Agentic AI to Perform Complex Tasks video course with Sinan Ozdemir

Professional Development:

Jumpstart Your AI Career live training with Anne T. Griffin

Enhance your productivity with AI video course with Tiago Costa

Generative AI Toolbox video course with Shaun Wassell

AI-Powered Leadership: Mastering the Synergy of Technology and Human Expertise, 1e by Dave Silberman, Rich Maltzman, Loredana Abramo, and Vijay Kanabar

Microsoft Copilot Pro Step by Step, 1e by Lisa Crosbie

Using Artificial Intelligence Absolute Beginner's Guide, 1e by Michael Miller

Developing Cybersecurity Programs and Policies in an AI-Driven World, 1e by Omar Santos

AI Certification and Qualification:

Pearson's Generative AI Foundations Certification, available in nine languages, has achieved double-digit growth each month since launching in October 2024, reaching thousands of learners spanning K-12, higher education, and corporate learning.

Tens of thousands of students have access to Pearson's EPQ:AI pathway within its Extended Project Qualification in the UK and internationally, underscoring the demand for AI literacy among young learners.

In response to faculty demand for teaching the responsible use of AI, AI Literacy modules teaching students to understand, use, and evaluate AI will launch in select courses this fall through MyLab, Mastering, and Revel. Students will earn Credly by Pearson badges for completion, recognized by colleges and employers.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science and vetted by subject matter experts. With over 80% of our products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.

