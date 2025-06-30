

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation accelerated in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 1.8 percent increase in May.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages quickened to 6.7 percent from 5.5 percent, and the decline in housing and utility costs eased to 1.5 percent from 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent after remaining flat in May.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 2.5 percent annually in June after a 1.9 percent increase in May. Monthly, prices rose 0.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News