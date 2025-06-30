Change in number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / During June 2025, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB (STO:ATORX) ("Alligator Bioscience")has increased as a result of the exercise of warrants series TO 12, issued in connection with the rights issue of units carried out during December 2024 - February 2025 (the "Warrant Programme"), as well as the directed new share issues of ordinary shares to guarantors in the Warrant Programme, which were resolved by the Board of Directors on 26 May 2025, based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 7 May 2025.

As of 30 June 2025, the total number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience amounts to 34,803,898, of which all outstanding shares are ordinary shares with one vote each.

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-06-30 15:00 CEST.

