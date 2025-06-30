

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin (PH) has agreed to acquire Curtis Instruments, Inc. from Rehlko, for approximately $1 billion. Curtis designs and manufactures motor speed controllers, instrumentation, power conversion and input devices that complement Parkers strength in electric vehicle motors, hydraulic and electrification technologies. Curtis expects calendar year 2025 sales of approximately $320 million.



Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and CEO, said: 'Curtis adds complementary technologies to our existing industrial electrification platform, better positioning us to serve our customers as they continue the adoption of more electric and hybrid solutions.'



