US Bank: U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance Requesting Access Capital Proposals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance is once again seeking proposals from nonprofits and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) as part of its Access Capital program to invest in emerging developers.

The Access Capital program provides financial contributions to nonprofit organizations that are focused on developing, maintaining or expanding their technical assistance or training to better support developers. ?

Recipients will be selected through an application process where nonprofits submit proposals describing how they could use additional capital for technical assistance or a training program with the goal of building capacity for developers. Once proposals are submitted, Impact Finance will select three to five recipients. Organizations with both existing and new programs are encouraged to apply. ?

"Capacity-building and technical assistance programs are a vital first step for emerging developers," said U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance senior vice president Torrence Moore. "The Access Capital program supports organizations that are providing these opportunities for developers, helping them learn, network and gain skills as they grow their businesses and ultimately get ready to take on capital."

This will be the fifth year of the program. From 2021 to 2024, Impact Finance awarded $1.2 million to 19 organizations.?

The deadline to apply is July 31, 2025, and the next round of financial contributions will be distributed in the fourth quarter of 2025. ?

For more information or to obtain a copy of the request for proposals, email? BusinessImpactGroup@usbank.com .

