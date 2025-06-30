

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite easing trade and geopolitical tensions, cryptocurrencies are trading on a weak note. Anxiety ahead of key economic data releases including the monthly jobs data from the U.S. due over the course of the week also weighed on sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined 0.27 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.31 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased more than 28 percent overnight to $89 billion.



With June coming to a close, an analysis of the top 100 cryptocurrencies reveals that only 23 are trading with gains of more than a percent over the 30-day horizon. On the contrary, over 60 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with losses of more than a percent over the 30-day horizon.



86th ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) and 94th ranked Maple Finance (SYRUP) top gains over the 30-day period with a surge of more than 61 percent.



95th ranked DeXe (DEXE) tops losses over the 30-day period with a decline of more than 47 percent.



Bitcoin slipped 0.39 percent overnight to trade at $107,718. It is currently trading 4 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $108,799 and $107,319 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 64.7 percent is trading with gains of 6.8 percent over the 7-day horizon and 3.4 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 15.5 percent.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $501 million on Friday versus $227 million a day earlier. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with inflows of $166 million.



With a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion Bitcoin is assigned the 7th position in the global ranking of all assets as per companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is inter alia ranked higher than Silver (market cap of $2.04 trillion), Meta Platforms (market cap of $1.84 trillion) and Saudi Aramco (market cap of $1.57 trillion). Only gold (market cap of $22.12 trillion), NVIDIA (market cap of $3.85 trillion), Microsoft (market cap of $3.69 trillion), Apple (market cap of $3.00 trillion), Amazon (market cap of $2.37 trillion) and Alphabet (market cap of $2.16 trillion) have a market capitalization higher than that of the world's leading cryptocurrency.



Ethereum rallied 0.6 percent overnight to trade at $2,467. Ether has added 10.1 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 26 percent. Ether's current trading price is 50 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,523 and $2,418.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $78 million on Friday versus outflows of $27 million on Thursday.



Ethereum is currently 38th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP slipped 0.3 percent overnight to trade at $2.18, around 43 percent below the all-time high. 5th ranked BNB gained 0.6 percent overnight at its current trading price of $655. The price of 6th ranked Solana dropped 0.4 percent overnight to $151. 8th ranked TRON added 0.75 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2771. 9th ranked Dogecoin edged down 0.03 percent overnight to trade at $0.1647. 10th ranked Cardano also edged down 0.03 percent overnight to trade at $0.5645.



