

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation moderated unexpectedly in June to the lowest level in eight months, flash estimates from Destatis revealed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.0 percent in June from May's stable rate of 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.2 percent. A similar increase was last seen in October 2024.



Further, inflation has now come in line with the European Central Bank's target.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of food and energy, softened marginally to 2.7 percent in June from 2.8 percent a month ago.



Data showed that services costs registered a slower growth of 3.3 percent after a 3.4 percent rise. Similarly, the increase in goods costs eased to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index remained flat in June, following a 0.1 percent rise in May. Prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices also slowed to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent. Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.



