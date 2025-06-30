Yang Bao, Trinasolar's president of global sales and marketing, recently spoke with pv magazine about the company's strategy for the solar and energy storage business. "Trinasolar is moving away from product supply to focus on solutions supply," Yang Bao, global sales and marketing president at Trinasolar, told pv magazine at the recent SNEC trade show held in Shanghai, China. "We don't provide only modules now, but also energy storage systems, trackers, and cleaning robots. " The diversification into more segments of the global solar supply chain is for Trinasolar a strategy to address current ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...