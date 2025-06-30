

C-puzzle80



Reduction in Carbon Emissions from Adoption of C-puzzle80

TOKYO, June 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Corporation (MHI-AC&R), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received a Recommendation Award in the Refurbishment Equipment category of the 42nd Excellent Energy Saving Equipment Awards of the Japan Association of Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Contractors (JARAC) for its advancement of energy saving in upgrading cooling equipment in a superannuated cold-storage warehouse. High accolades were given to the energy savings and reduction in carbon emissions achieved by the company's "C-puzzle80," its newest refrigeration condensing unit using a natural refrigerant of carbon dioxide (CO2).The JARAC Awards were created to further promote energy saving and environmental protection of refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment by calling for examples of excellence and presenting awards of recognition as a way of contributing to the development and proliferation of energy-saving technologies, and to heighten awareness in related industries toward energy saving and environmental protection. The new award marks the fifth consecutive year MHI-AC&R has received a JARAC Award.The cold-storage warehouse for which MHI-AC&R received this award was constructed approximately 30 years ago by Kanefuji Cold Storage Co., Ltd. of Hokkaido. After undertaking a detailed study of the existing facility's operating status, MHI-AC&R prepared a refurbishment proposal targeting energy savings and reduced carbon emissions. Adoption of the C-puzzle80 resulted in an 11.3% power saving and an annual reduction in CO2 emissions by 31.95 tons. Additionally, the refurbishment work was conducted while the existing facility remained in operation, and verification was carried out upon work completion. MHI-AC&R received acclaim not merely for its facility upgrade but also for its measures taken to ensure proper execution and its detailed control method, etc.Further energy saving with the existing cold storage warehouse was difficult owing to the facility's relatively low specific power consumption(Note). Adoption of the latest C-puzzle model, however, enabled a variety of energy saving methods, for example by reducing equipment dimensions, which enabled more efficient operation. In addition, availing of the cold climate of Hokkaido where the facility is located, a design was adopted to promote high-efficiency operation when the outside temperature is low.A variety of innovations were also made to cut costs. For example, the numbers of freezers and cooling units were reduced based on calculation of the requisite cooling capacity in reflection of the warehouse's operating conditions. Furthermore, cooling units and ducts were improved in order to prevent reductions in the weight and volume of stored food or other items caused by desiccation if they come in contact with cold air, and power to operate the facility was reduced. To save energy, a new control method was adopted combining conventional power demand control and power standardization control. The new method automatically adjusts the number of freezers and cooling units in operation and achieves stable, energy-saving operation by minimizing the number of units in operation and preventing unnecessary speed changes and freezing unit starts and stops. These innovations not only reduce initial costs but enable cuts in running costs as well.The newly adopted C-puzzle80 is a model positioned as a large-capacity unit within the series ranging from 10HP to 80HP. The series can accommodate outside temperatures ranging from -15degC to +43degC, and multiple models can be combined. The C-puzzle80 is ideal for adoption not only in cold-storage and frozen-storage warehouses and showcases, but also for multi-purpose cooling. Adoption of all models in the series has also been facilitated by elimination of the need to report their manufacture under the High Pressure Gas Safety Law.With a keen eye on the future, MHI-AC&R today is focusing its resources toward achieving a carbon-neutral world. Going forward, the company will address customer needs through development and adoption of ever more innovative energy-saving technologies.*Specific power consumption is calculated by dividing annual power usage by capacity tonnage. It is used when evaluating and comparing power usage of cold-storage warehouses.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.