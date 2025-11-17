TOKYO, Nov 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, delivered the large car ferry KEYAKI, produced for Shin Nihonkai Ferry Co., Ltd. and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency (JRTT), at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture on the 11th. The new ferry will serve on a shipping route between the cities of Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture from the 14th.The KEYAKI is the first ferry in Japan to adopt the latest energy-saving hull form, including a KATANA BOW and buttock-flow stern hull(Note1) with ducktail(Note2). Propulsion resistance is suppressed by an energy-saving roll-damping system combining an anti-rolling tank(Note3) and fin stabilizers(Note4). Together these innovations enable a 5% savings in energy compared to earlier vessels.The interior of the ferry features open spaces including a three-story atrium at the entrance, elevators with clear walls and doors, and a forward salon with a two-story atrium. There is an open-air bath on the top deck and a multipurpose room for enjoying a variety of activities. A variety of cabins are available to provide maritime travel experiences that meet various needs.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to contribute to active use of sea transport and environmental protection, resolving diverse issues together with its business partners through construction of ferries that provide stable sea transport together with outstanding energy and environmental performance.1A hull design that reduces water resistance by optimizing the shape of the stern.2A hull form with the stern protruding like a duck's tail.3An anti-rolling tank contains water that shifts laterally within a ship's beam. When a vessel rolls, the tank water moves in the direction opposite to the rolling, easing the rolling effect.4Fin stabilizers are another device that reduces ship rolling. Attached to both sides of the hull, these movable fins generate lifting power in the water in the direction opposite to the rolling.Main Specifications of the KEYAKIShip type: Passenger-carrying car ferryLOA: 199mBeam: 25.5mGross tonnage: 14,157tService speed: 28.3 knotsPassengers: 286Capacity: Approx. 150 trucks and 30 passenger carsAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.