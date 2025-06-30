

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization Commission on Social Connection has released its global report revealing that 1 in 6 people worldwide is affected by loneliness, with significant impacts on health and well-being. Loneliness is linked to an estimated 100 deaths every hour - more than 871 000 deaths annually. Strong social connections can lead to better health and longer life, the report says.



'In this Report, we pull back the curtain on loneliness and isolation as a defining challenge of our time. Our Commission lays out a road map for how we can build more connected lives and underscores the profound impact this can have on health, educational, and economic outcomes,' said Dr Vivek Murthy, Co-chair of the WHO Commission on Social Connection, and former Surgeon General of the United States.



WHO defines social connection as the ways people relate to and interact with others. Loneliness is described as the painful feeling that arises from a gap between desired and actual social connections, while social isolation refers to the objective lack of sufficient social connections.



'In this age when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.



Social connection can protect health across the lifespan, the report says. It can reduce inflammation, lower the risk of serious health problems, foster mental health, and prevent early death. It can also strengthen the social fabric, contributing to making communities healthier, safer and more prosperous.



In contrast, loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, and premature death. It also affects mental health, with people who are lonely twice as likely to get depressed. Loneliness can also lead to anxiety, and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.



