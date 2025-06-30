

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France, Germany and the United Kingdom called on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.



The Foreign Ministers of the three nations condemned threats against the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and reiterated their full support to the Agency and the DG in carrying out their mandate.



In a joint statement, they urged Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel.



