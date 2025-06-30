Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A3ENLU | ISIN: FR001400IUV6
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 08:59
0,808 Euro
+0,25 % +0,002
Actusnews Wire
30.06.2025 18:23 Uhr
144 Leser
OSMOSUN General Meeting: Approval of business combination with UNIBIOS

Chartres, 30 June 2025, 6pm (CET)

OSMOSUN (the "Company") announces that the Company's shareholders, unanimously approved at today's Combined General Meeting (with a quorum of 68.52%), the resolutions enabling the business combination with Unibios Holding S.A., a company incorporated under Greek law and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange ("Unibios"). (See press release dated May 23, 2025)

The transaction remains subject to the grant by the AMF to Unibios of an exemption from the requirement to file a mandatory offer on the OSMOSUN shares.

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2024, 78 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

CONTACTS

SPECIALISED PRESSFINANCIAL PRESSINVESTOR RELATIONS
Nadège ChapelinDeborah SchwartzHélène de Watteville
n.chapelin@nc-2.comdschwartz@actus.frosmosun@actus.fr
+33 6 52 50 33 58+33 1 53 67 36 35+33 1 53 67 36 33
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZuaZpZuZmnJnmptYZlnbZNomW+Sx2DHaGSWxWabk52UbnCUlJhka5qbZnJjnGVq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92704-unibios-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
