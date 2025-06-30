Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including Metabolic dysfunction-Associated SteatoHepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces the postponement of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which is intended to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and provides a corporate update.

By order dated June 24, 2025, the President of the Lyon Court for Economic Activities, granted the Company's request to postpone Poxel's 2025 Annual General Meeting by extending the deadline for holding it until December 31, 2025, at the latest.

Initially scheduled for June 26, 2025, the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to a later date due to the delay in the approval of its statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

As announced on April 16, 2025, due to the potential impact of ongoing negotiations on its financial statements with the Company's financial creditors and with potential partners for the development of its product pipeline, Poxel postponed the closing and publication of its 2024 annual results.

The holding of the Annual General Meeting remains subject to the approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, by the Board of Directors.

Pending the outcome of ongoing negotiations, the Company currently estimates that its cash runway extends though the course of July 2025.

Poxel will update the market and its shareholders on its revised 2025 financial calendar as soon as possible, including the date of its next General Meeting.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse or is not otherwise responsible for the content of external hyperlinks referred to in this press release.

