Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Opens New Warehouse in Egypt to Boost Logistics, Job Creation, and Digital Economy

New 27,000 sqm facility enhances delivery efficiency, creates 10,000 jobs, and supports Egypt's role as a regional e-commerce hub

CAIRO, EG / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Jumia (NYSE:JMIA), a leading e-Commerce platform in Africa, has launched its largest integrated warehouse in Egypt, located on the Suez Road in Cairo. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Dr. Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo, underscoring Jumia's long-term commitment to strengthening its logistics and service capabilities in the country.

Spanning over 27,000 square meters, the warehouse serves as an integrated logistics center aimed at enhancing storage and distribution efficiency, especially in underserved areas such as Upper Egypt. It is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities through Jumia's ecosystem over the coming years.

Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly praised Jumia's successes in the Egyptian market over the past years, now crowned by this new warehouse investment. He stated "We welcome this move by Jumia, which reflects the trust that major global companies have in Egypt's investment climate. We look forward to more partnerships that support the state's goals in digital transformation, the development of logistics infrastructure, and the provision of job opportunities for Egyptian youth."

"We are proud to unveil this milestone investment, which reflects Jumia's deep-rooted commitment to Egypt as a strategic market in our pan-African operations. This new facility not only improves how we serve millions of customers and sellers across the country, but also strengthens our support for local manufacturers, drives job creation, and advances Egypt's digital economy. We see this warehouse as a launchpad for innovation and growth, not just in Egypt, but for the entire region," said Abdellatif Olama, CEO of Jumia Egypt.

The facility complements Jumia's broader infrastructure expansion across Africa, following the successful launch of a new warehouse in Ivory Coast in April 2025 in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade. Egypt also serves as one of Jumia's largest tech hubs, with a growing team of engineers developing digital and logistics solutions to support operations continent-wide.

Jumia's latest investment signals continued growth and innovation in e-commerce, reinforcing its mission to drive affordability, access, and economic inclusion across Africa.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 9 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects approximately 70,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/

