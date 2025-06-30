Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 juin/June 2025) - Effective immediately, Planet Based Foods Global Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Planet Based Foods Global Inc. sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 30 juin/June 2025 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PBF

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)