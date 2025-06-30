Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix", or the "Corporation") today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in Calgary, Alberta.

During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected four (4) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Donald J. McCaffrey 144,544,411 5,161,746 96.55% 3.45% Kelly McNeill 144,898,132 4,808,025 96.79% 3.21% Siu Lun (Dicky) To 145,379,921 4,326,236 97.11% 2.89% Kenneth Zuerblis 145,121,418 4,584,739 96.94% 3.06%

Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2025 (the "Information Circular"). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available HERE.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the rapid commercialization of apabetalone for cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, and pulmonary arterial hypertension in Canada and the United States.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).

Forward-Looking Statements:

