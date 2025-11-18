Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix", or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Bradley Glass, J.D. as a member of the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Glass has served as the General Counsel of Hepalink USA, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Hepalink") for the past four years. In that role, Mr. Glass is responsible for managing all of Hepalink's U.S. legal issues. Prior to joining Hepalink, Mr. Glass was in private law practice for over twenty years and advised, counseled, and represented clients all over the United States on a broad range of matters. Mr. Glass has represented and litigated numerous matters in federal, state, and local courts and administrative tribunals on a wide range of complex business and regulatory matters. Mr. Glass is a graduate of Wabash College and the Indiana University School of Law.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bradley Glass to Resverlogix's board of directors," said Donald McCaffrey, Chairman and CEO. "Bradley's decades of legal and business experience will bring a valuable perspective to our Board. We look forward to Bradley's insights and contributions in advancing our strategic objectives."

"I'm thrilled to join the board and look forward to supporting Resverlogix's progress," said Mr. Glass. "This appointment reflects Resverlogix and Hepalink's common goal of apabetalone's successful development."

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the rapid commercialization of apabetalone for cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, and pulmonary arterial hypertension in Canada and the United States.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information related to the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, pulmonary arterial hypertension, associated comorbidities, and other chronic diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

