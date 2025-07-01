

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment later this morning, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +10 with an outlook of +9; both showed +12 in the previous three months. Large industry capex was up 3.1 percent in the previous quarter, while small industry capex slumped 10.0 percent.



South Korea will provide preliminary June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 6.9 percent on year after shrinking 5.3 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.7 percent after easing 1.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $8.40 billion, up from $6.94 billion a month earlier.



Indonesia will see May trade data and June numbers for consumer prices. In April, imports jumped 21.84 percent on year and exports added an annual 5.76 percent for a trade surplus of $0.15 billion. In May, overall inflation was down 0.37 percent on month and up 1.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.4 percent.



New Zealand will release May figures for building consents; in April, consents were down 15.6 percent on month.



A number of the regional nations will see June results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).



Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday for the Special Administrative Region Establishment Day and will re-open on Wednesday.



