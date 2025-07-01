Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Roberto Resources Inc. (CSE: RBTO) ("Roberto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") to acquire the Claudia Project (the "Acquisition"), a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver exploration property (the "Project") in the historic El Papanton mining district in Durango, Mexico from Durango Gold Corp., an arms-length private company ("Durango"). The Letter Agreement supersedes the previously entered into non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") (see news releases dated February 18, 2025 and June 26, 2025).

Terms of the Transaction

Under the terms of the Letter Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cielo Azul Resources, S.A. de C.V. ("Azul"), a subsidiary of Durango that holds the surface concessions of the Project. In consideration of Azul, the Company will:

(a) Pay to Durango US$25,000 cash at Closing (the "Closing Cash Payment");

(b) Issue to Durango 10,000,000 common shares on Closing (the "Consideration Shares"), subject to a restriction on resale for a period of twelve (12) months (the "Restriction Period");

(c) Assume US$651,453 in current accounts payables associated with holding the Project, which includes payroll costs of US$25,940, third party costs of US$156,236 and mineral concession payments of US$469,277;

(d) Assume the obligation to make bonus payments to Silverstone, if a Measured and Indicated Resource is disclosed ranging from 1 to 500,000 ounces of gold or gold equivalent (payment of US$7.0 million), 500,001 to 1,000,000 ounces of gold or gold equivalent (payment of an additional US$10.0 million), and 1,000,001 to 1,500,000 ounces of gold or gold equivalent (payment of an additional US$2.0 million). The agreement allows for the gold discovery payments to be paid 50% in company shares and 50% in cash. If the Company is unable to publish a Technical Report disclosing Measured or Indicated Resources by December 31, 2029, the Project must be returned to Silverstone.

The Company believes that Durango intends to distribute the Consideration Shares ratably to its shareholders subject to applicable securities laws. If the Consideration Shares are distributed to the Durango shareholders prior to the end of the Restriction Period, the Consideration Shares held by the Durango shareholders will continue to be subject to the Restriction Period. The LOI previous set the Restriction Period as 18 months, however, the parties negotiated a shorter restriction period of 12 months under the Letter Agreement.

The Company will also be required to assume the obligation to carry out a minimum of 50,000 metres of drilling at the Project until December 31, 2029. Silverstone will also be permitted to exploration and mine up to 130,000 tons located in the shaft known as "Aguilerena" at the Project.

The Company has loaned US $15,000 (the "Loan") to Durango for Durango to satisfy its legal and accounting costs of the transaction. If the parties complete the proposed transaction, the Loan will be applied against the Closing Cash Payment.

The Company, Durango, Mr. Ferando Berdegue and Azul will enter into a comprehensive share purchase agreement for the purchase and sale of the shares of Azul in Mexico (the "Share Purchase Agreement"). The Share Purchase Agreement will contain terms, covenants, representations and warranties as would be expected for the Acquisition.

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of any required regulatory and third-party consents, approval of the CSE, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transaction cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

About the Project

The Project hosts high-grade gold and silver mineralization in quartz-adularia veins and breccias emplaced along multiple northwest-striking structures forming an 11 kilometre ("km") long horsetail structural complex. One of these structures, the Aguilareña vein, was previously explored by a former operator who developed a 90-metre ("m") deep shaft and three levels of vein excavation at approximately 40, 60, and 90 m below surface. The second and most extensive level extends roughly 770 m in length. Drilling completed in 2007 and 2021 confirmed the presence of gold-silver mineralization adjacent to the previous workings and tested approximately 2 km of strike length along the Aguilareña vein and part of the nearby Guadalupana vein to the east. To date, drilling has tested less than 10% of the total mapped strike length of the vein array on the Project. Surface mapping and trenching by previous operators, coupled with multiple small-scale historical mine workings, suggest strong potential for additional high-grade gold-silver discoveries along both the Aguilareña and Guadalupana veins, and across at least 10 other untested structures in the vein array.

Project Highlights

The Project encompasses a land package of 11,876 hectares, covering the 9 km by 2.5 km structural vein array (See Figure 1 - Property Overview). The Project includes several previously identified mineralized zones such as Santiaguera, Mina de Oro, Mina Vieja, El Grullo, Noche Buena, Tres Reyes, Aguilareña, Guadalupana, La Concepción, Don Cose, El Cristo, and Lizeth Vein Swarm.

In 2021, Durango conducted a confirmation drilling campaign, totaling 7,900 meters across 34 drill holes. The drilling primarily focused on portions of the Aguilareña and Guadalupana veins. Four (4) holes intersected material grading >= 10 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold equivalent ("AuEq"), using an 80:1 silver-to-gold ratio. Six (6) holes encountered mineralization >= 5 gpt AuEq, and thirteen (13) holes intersected mineralization >= 2 gpt AuEq. Notably, twenty-four (24) holes, or seventy percent (70%) of the total, intersected mineralization >= 1 gpt AuEq. Highlights from this 2021 drill campaign include:

Patrick Loury, AIPG CPG, Vice-President of Exploration for Durango Gold Corp., is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company that currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, the acceptance of the CSE. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

