Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) ("Pacifica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units (the "Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$10 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one half of a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each full warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of C$0.80 for 36 months from the date of issuance.

Both Vizsla Silver Corp. ("Vizsla Silver") and First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") have agreed to participate in the Offering.

"This Offering is a pivotal step to unlocking the high-grade silver and gold exploration potential of the Claudia Project and we are delighted to have the support of Vizsla Silver and First Majestic, two premier silver companies already active in the region," stated Todd Anthony, President and CEO of Pacifica Silver. "With this funding in place, Pacifica plans to embark on its initial +8,000 metre drill program in the fourth quarter of 2025, which will primarily focus on extending the main Aguilareña vein where past sampling and drilling have encountered exciting, high-grade silver and gold intercepts."

The Company intends to pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The private placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the private placement. The Company would like to announce that certain Officers and Directors are expected to participate in the Offering.

Proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for upcoming exploration and drilling work at the Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico, as well as for general working capital.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. ("Pacifica") is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Pacifica considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

