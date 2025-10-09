Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica" or the "Company") has identified several new high-priority drill targets at its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango State, Mexico, based on assay results of up to 23.6 g/t Au and 480 g/t Ag from 325 surface rock chip samples collected in 2022 and recently assayed as part of its property-wide exploration program. The Company's Phase I drill program has been underway since September 22, and management plans to apply for permits to drill the new targets as part of the program.

"Recent assay results from rock chip samples collected in 2022, which include some of the highest-grade sampling results ever encountered, have confirmed that high-grade gold and silver mineralization is far more extensive than previously recognized at the Claudia Project," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "These results have demonstrated that silver and gold mineralization is present at surface between the historical Tres Reyes and Mina Vieja artisanal workings for at least 1.5 kilometres in the southeastern portion of the project. This includes 700 metres of the VCE vein area - newly renamed Veta Justina - which was previously unsampled and undrilled. The areas around Veta Justina and Mina Vieja are now considered new high-priority targets for drilling."

"In addition, the highest single sample assay result of 22.7 g/t Au and 480 g/t Ag was collected from the southernmost area sampled, which suggests that mineralization may extend further south for another 300 metres towards the Mina de Oro vein system. These results highlight the significant scale and potential of the precious metals systems at the project, which we are keen to prove up through drilling. We expect to have permits in hand to drill these new high-priority targets in Q1 2026," concluded Mr. Anthony.

Surface Rock Chip Sample Highlights (see Figure 1 for locations):

22.7 g/t Au & 480 g/t Ag

23.6 g/t Au & 77 g/t Ag

11.2 g/t Au & 17 g/t Ag

7.15 g/t Au & 143 g/t Ag

2.74 g/t Au & 404 g/t Ag

3.33 g/t Au & 311 g/t Ag

2.03 g/t Au & 312 g/t Ag

0.39 g/t Au & 408 g/t Ag

1.83 g/t Au & 230 g/t Ag

2.19 g/t Au & 190 g/t Ag

A total of 322 surface rock-chip and three mine dump samples were collected in 2022 by the prior owner but remained unassayed until Pacifica launched its property-wide exploration program in September. Approximately 85% of the samples were collected from vein outcrops south and east of the artisanal Tres Reyes workings, focused on the Veta Justina (Justina vein) and the southern Guadalupana-Mina Vieja vein horse-tail area (see Figure 1). The remaining 15% were taken during early-stage reconnaissance traverses from outcropping veins located up to 3 km north and 2 km east of the Aguilareña-central Guadalupana area.

The highest assay results were obtained from veins near Mina Vieja at the southern part of the Guadalupana vein, and where the Veta Central intersects a zone of NW-trending veins (see highlighted sample results in Figure 1). These results extend the significant silver and gold potential of the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes veins for at least 500 m south of the historical Tres Reyes mine and provide multiple attractive drill targets along Veta Central, Veta Justina and near Mina Vieja.

Figure 1: Highlighted Sample Result Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/269757_54d74d2904554bc3_001full.jpg

Note: Multiple samples were taken at various sites along lines perpendicular to veins and vein breccia or sheeted vein zones; at this zoom level, the symbols overlap and are not visible individually.

For all 325 samples, a statistical breakdown of values based on silver and gold grades is as follows:

By Silver Values

Top 13 samples (4%) assayed >=100 g/t Ag, with a maximum of 480 g/t Ag and an average of 257 g/t Ag and 3.59 g/t Au.

Top 44 samples (14%) assayed >=30 g/t Ag, with an average of 116 g/t Ag and 2.04 g/t Au.

Top 70 samples (22%) assayed >=15 g/t Ag with an average of 81 g/t Ag and of 1.58 g/t Au.

Across all 325 samples, the average grade was 20 g/t Ag and 0.43 g/t Au.

By Gold Values

Top five samples (1.5%) assayed >=3.00 g/t Au, with a maximum of 23.6 g/t Au and an average of 13.60 g/t Au and 206 g/t Ag.

Top 20 samples (6%) assayed >=1.0 g/t Au with an average of 4.60 g/t Au and 139 g/t Ag.

Top 91 samples (28%) assayed >=0.2 g/t Au with an average of 1.38 g/t Au and 59 g/t Ag.

Top 145 samples (45%) assayed >=0.1 g/t Au with an average of 0.92 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag.

Across all 325 samples, the average grade was 0.43 g/t Au and 20 g/t Ag.

The Company is currently in the process of identifying drill sites that need to be permitted for drilling activities in the first quarter of 2026. The Company will be undergoing the permitting process, centered on Veta Justina and Mina Vieja areas, with the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (SEMARNAT).





Figure 2: Highlighted Sample Result Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/269757_54d74d2904554bc3_002full.jpg

Note: Multiple samples were taken at various sites along lines perpendicular to veins and vein breccia or sheeted vein zones; at this zoom level, the symbols overlap and are not visible individually.

Phase I Drilling Update

Subsequent to news on September 9, 2025, the Company began its Phase I, 8,000-metre diamond drilling program on September 22, with a total of 647 m of drilling completed across the first three holes as of October 8. The program started with one drill rig and a second drill rig was added on October 6. Both drill rigs are now operating on-site averaging 40 to 50 m per rig per day.

The Company plans to add a third drill rig to the program in November 2025. This additional rig will test the permitted northern zone of the Veta Justina area, which is expected to yield valuable data to support the Company's future exploration objectives in the southern portion of the project. Core samples are being sent to ALS laboratory in Zacatecas for further assay analysis.

The ongoing program is designed to further delineate and expand known mineralization at the northern extension of the Aguilareña, Guadalupana, and Veta Central veins. In addition, the Company will drill high-priority, previously undrilled targets at the Mark Twain, Veta West and Veta Justina areas.

Surface Rock Chip Sampling Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Procedures

The surface sample results in this news release are from samples collected in 2022 by geologists and field technicians of the prior operator (Durango Gold) with sample locations recorded using hand-held Global Positioning System receivers with an estimated precision of ± 3.0 metres.

Rock-chip samples were taken by hammer and chisel over horizontal lengths of 0.5 to 3.0 metres with the vast majority being 1 metre in length. Individual samples ranged from 1.1 to 4.4 kg in weight with an average weight of 2.2 kg. Samples were placed in numbered plastic sample bags closed with ties. Coarse preparation blanks of similar weights were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. The individual samples and inserted QA/QC blanks were placed in numbered shipping sacks and stored in Durango Gold's (now Pacifica Silver's) locked warehouse in the town of Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango.

The samples were transported to SGS de Mexico (SGS) in Durango City, Durango, Mexico, by Pacifica Silver geologists in August 2025. SGS is an independent commercial analytical laboratory independent of Pacifica Silver and accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. At SGS, the samples were weighed, dried at 55°C and crushed in their entirety to -10 mesh. The crushed material was split to obtain approximately 200-gram subsamples which were pulverized to 85% at -200 mesh. Gold was analyzed by fire-assay fusion of 30-gram aliquots with an atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples that assayed greater than 10 g/t gold were re-assayed by 30-gram fire-assay fusion with a gravimetric finish. Silver and 33 major, minor and trace elements were determined by inductively-coupled plasma-emission spectrometry (ICPAES) following aqua-regia digest of 0.2-gram aliquots. Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t silver were re-assayed by 30-gram fire-assay fusion with an AAS finish. Samples that assayed greater than 10,000 ppm copper were re-analyzed by ICPAES following a sodium peroxide-nitric acid digest.

Qualified Person

Patrick Loury, AIPG CPG, Exploration Technical Advisor for Pacifica Silver Corp., is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, expected timeline for permitting additional drill sites, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals and the potential size of the mineralized zones. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

