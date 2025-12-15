Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first 10 of 29 drill holes completed to date in the Company's Phase I, 8,000-metre drill program at its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in the historic El Papantón Mining District in Durango State, Mexico.

Initial Phase I Drill Highlights

Hole 25CLAU039D intersected 6.35 m of 2.94 g/t Au and 313 g/t Ag from 192.5 to 198.85 m, including: 1.30 m of 6.40 g/t Au and 1,390 g/t Ag, including 0.85 m of 9.27 g/t Au and 1,905 g/t Ag



Hole 25CLAU037D intersected 6.55 m of 3.38 g/t Au and 74 g/t Ag from 116.95 to 123.5 m, including: 3.45 m of 5.10 g/t Au and 74 g/t Ag



Initial results feature 1,905 g/t Ag over 0.85 m in hole 25CLAU039D, the highest silver grade recorded since the property was consolidated in 1991. Results have also extended high-grade mineralization along the main Aguilareña vein system by more than 300 m north of historical underground workings and 55 m north of historical hole 21CLAU011D which intersected 4.05 m at an average of 10.54 g/t Au and 317 g/t Ag from 158.75 to 162.8 m (see Figure 1).

In addition, drilling at the Guadalupana vein down-dip from historical drill holes has intersected wider vein intervals which include hydrothermal breccia facies with textures indicating multiple phases of hydrothermal fluid boiling at depth-a highly favourable setting for silver and gold mineralization. Core photos are included in this press release, with assay results pending.

"We are thrilled to hit outstanding silver grades at the outset of our maiden drill campaign at the Claudia Project," stated Todd Anthony, CEO of Pacifica Silver. "Early results have also confirmed that high-grade mineralization at the Aguilareña vein extends over 300 metres north of historical underground workings, or more 700 metres north of the Aguilareña shaft and headframe. There is also clear evidence of improving silver and gold grades with increasing depth, which we are keen to follow up in our Phase II drill program."

"Additionally, Phase I drilling has demonstrated that the Guadalupana vein increases in width down-dip below historical drilling, and these intercepts include significant, multi-stage hydrothermal breccia and vein fill that are highly indicative of mineralization. While assay results are pending on these holes, it is highly encouraging to see greater widths at this district-scale vein, which signals the potential for a new high-grade discovery along Guadalupana. With these compelling early successes and numerous high-priority targets yet to be tested, we are just getting started and are truly excited for what lies ahead," concluded Mr. Anthony.

The Company expects to conclude its Phase I drill program by the end of December 2025 and commence Phase II drilling in January 2026 with three active drill rigs on site.

Phase I Drill Program Summary & Discussion of Initial Drill Results

As of December 12, a total of 7,992 metres has been drilled in 29 holes (Figure 1), with an average depth of approximately 260 metres per hole. This includes:

3,584 metres in 15 holes at the Aguilareña vein;

2,285 metres in eight holes at the Guadalupana vein; and

1,457 metres in six holes testing the Justina, West, Central and Pinolera veins.

Silver and gold assay results for the first 10 holes are summarized in Table 1. Results are reported for holes corresponding to the following areas (Figure 1 - blue labels):

Aguilareña - Tres Reyes vein: Holes 037D, 038D, 039D, 040D, 041D, 044D and 045D

Central and Justina veins: Holes 042D and 043D, respectively

Guadalupana vein: Hole 046D

The Company is awaiting assay results from holes 047D through 066D (Figure 1 - black labels).

Figure 1 - Map Showing Locations of 2025 Phase I Drill Program at Claudia Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/278032_7c9fd68ef4b1882f_001full.jpg

Table 1 - Significant Assay Results from Phase I Drill Program at Claudia Project



Hole ID From m To m Length m*

Au g/t Ag g/t AgEq** g/t Area 25CLAU037D 61.80 64.25 2.45 ave 0.45 46 85 hanging wall vein including 62.45 62.80 0.35 at 1.15 113 211 hanging wall vein and 113.00 123.50 10.50 at ave 2.29 51 248 Aguilareña vein including 116.95 123.50 6.55 at ave 3.38 74 364 Aguilareña vein which contains 116.95 117.55 0.60 at 20.30 81 1,827 Aguilareña vein

















25CLAU038D 104.05 107.35 3.30 at ave 0.76 89 154 hanging wall vein including 106.05 106.85 0.80 at 0.64 117 172 hanging wall vein and 145.05 145.60 0.55 at 0.98 30 115 hanging wall veinlets and stockwork and 154.90 155.40 0.50 at 1.12 16 112 hanging wall veinlets and stockwork and 175.85 176.90 1.05 at 1.02 10 98 hanging wall veinlets and stockwork and 181.10 181.40 0.30 at 1.18 34 135 hanging wall veinlets and stockwork and 186.65 190.60 3.95 at ave 0.63 18 73 hanging wall stockwork & Aguilareña vein which includes 190.05 190.60 0.55 at 2.09 39 219 Aguilareña vein

















25CLAU039D 95.80 109.15 13.35 at ave 0.20 18 35 hanging wall vein which includes 96.60 97.40 0.80 at 0.80 119 187 hanging wall vein and 170.85 171.30 0.45 at 0.43 91 128 hanging wall stockwork and 192.50 198.85 6.35 at ave 2.94 313 566 Aguilareña vein which includes 192.50 193.80 1.30 at ave 6.40 1,390 1,941 Aguilareña vein which includes 192.95 193.80 0.85 at 9.27 1,905 2,702 Aguilareña vein

















25CLAU040D 26.00 34.40 8.40 at ave 0.98 82 167 Aguilareña vein which includes 30.40 34.40 4.00 at ave 1.66 77 220 Aguilareña vein which includes 30.40 31.40 1.00 at 3.17 134 407 Aguilareña vein and 89.90 91.25 1.35 at ave 0.89 217 294 veinlets in hanging wall of Mark Twain vein and 106.40 107.50 1.10 at ave 1.45 117 241 Mark Twain vein which includes 106.95 107.50 0.55 at 2.79 201 441 Mark Twain vein and 122.40 123.40 1.00 at 1.54 15 147 footwall vein

















25CLAU041D 54.90 57.25 2.35 at ave 0.36 25 57 Aguilareña vein and 73.65 75.20 1.55 at ave 0.89 17 93 footwall vein and 118.90 123.45 4.55 at ave 1.36 31 147 hangingwall stockwork and Veta West which includes 122.50 123.45 0.95 at 3.25 18 298 Veta West

















25CLAU042D 92.40 95.55 3.15 at ave 0.85 43 116 Veta Central which includes 93.75 95.00 1.25 at 1.25 62 169 Veta Central

















25CLAU043D 122.20 122.50 0.30 at 1.76 80 231 hanging wall Pinolera and Justina veins and 128.70 129.45 0.75 at 0.72 44 106 hanging wall Pinolera and Justina veins and 153.00 153.65 0.65 at 1.07 17 109 hanging wall Pinolera and Justina veins and 172.25 172.65 0.40 at 1.12 10 107 hanging wall Pinolera and Justina veins

















25CLAU044D 89.00 90.95 1.95 at ave 0.37 19 51 hanging wall stockwork and 92.60 93.20 0.60 at 1.00 25 111 Aguilareña vein

















25CLAU045D 60.50 60.90 0.40 at 3.92 41 379 hanging wall veinlets and stockwork and 112.55 113.70 1.15 at ave 0.63 16 70 splay of Aguilareña vein and 164.20 165.40 1.20 at ave 1.51 119 249 Aguilareña vein incuding 164.70 165.40 0.70 at 1.89 176 338 Aguilareña vein

















25CLAU046D 248.00 258.25 10.25 at ave 0.26 9 31 Guadalupana hangingwall stockwork including 252.30 256.60 4.30 at ave 0.33 7 35 Guadalupana hangingwall stockwork

Composites calculated with Au minimum of 0.125 g/t (0.100 g/t Au if Ag > 30 g/t) and no more than 1.0 m internal below minimum.

*True widths are estimated to average 75% of the reported drilled intervals (the majority range from 76% to 96%).

**Silver equivalent grade (AgEq) is calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery / Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US $30/oz and US $2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the 5-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties.

Results for Aguilareña - Tres Reyes Vein Area

Holes 037D, 038D, 039D, 040D and 041D were focused on delineating and expanding silver and gold mineralization along the Aguilareña vein where the bulk of historical exploration and artisanal mining was focused, including the area of a historical resource estimate by Compania Minera Bacis in the early 1990s. High-grade gold and silver mineralization occur within the Aguilareña vein and splays such as the Mark Twain vein (Figure 1), with lower grades in adjacent stockwork zones principally in the hanging wall. Base-metal contents are low with copper, lead and zinc values rarely exceeding 0.1% and generally below 0.05%.

Holes 037D, 038D and 039D were drilled at the Aguilareña vein to step out from historical holes 21CLAU007D and 21CLAU011D, and test down-dip from other 2021 drill holes (Figure 1 - grey labels). While hole 038D encountered lower gold and silver grades, good vein and stockwork widths were observed. Holes 037D and 039D were successful in expanding high-grade mineralization 140 m north from historical hole 21CLAU007D and 55 m north from 21CLAU011D, respectively. Cross sections for holes 037D and 039D are shown in Figure 2. These holes confirmed that higher grades and good vein widths continue down-dip below historical drilling and at least 310 m north of the underground workings.

Figure 2 - Cross Sections Highlighting Holes 037D and 039D

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/278032_7c9fd68ef4b1882f_002full.jpg

Holes 040D and 041D were the first holes to ever test the Mark Twain and Veta West veins, respectively. Both holes intersected their respective veins at shallow depths with significant silver and gold mineralization (Table 1) and warrant further drilling down-dip and laterally. Hole 041D at Veta West intersected an interval with 3.25 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag from 122.5 to 123.45 m, which is highly noteworthy as the gold grade is five times greater than the maximum gold value in surface rock and channel samples from this vein. Hole 040D stepped out north from historical hole 2021CLAU002D and intersected up to 3.17 g/t Au and 388 g/t Ag over 1.0 m in the Aguilareña vein at shallow depth before penetrating the Mark Twain vein, with a maximum silver grade of 441 g/t Ag over 0.55 m (Table 1).

Together, these results summarized have provided valuable geological information and will add vein and grade continuity to support a potential future resource estimate. Moreover, the substantial variation in silver to gold ratios indicates multiple mineralizing events occurred, which is evidence for a robust and potentially large mineralizing system.

Veta Central and Veta Justina Vein Area

Hole 042D was drilled as a step-out from historical hole 21CLAU031D (Figure 1) and expanded Veta Central mineralization at shallow depth by at least 140 m south of the historical hole. Hole 043D was drilled as a major step-out of approximately 260 m southeast of historical hole 21CLAU036D, for the first ever drill test of the Veta Justina and the Pinolera vein zones. The hole intersected multiple narrow mineralized intervals in the hanging wall, with a best assay of 1.75 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag over 0.3 m (Table 1).

Guadalupana Vein Area

While no significant mineralization was encountered in hole 046D targeting the Guadalupana vein, holes 050D, 051D, and 058D (assays pending) targeting extensions down-dip from 2021 drill holes intersected the Guadalupana vein as follows:

Hole 050D: 10.0 m (estimated true width: 8.0 m)

Hole 051D: 8.4 m (estimated true width: 7.0 m)

Hole 058D: 10.35 m (estimated true width: 10.5 m)

In these holes, the Guadalupana vein exhibited textures indicating multiple stages of finely banded vein fill and hydrothermal brecciation; where unoxidized, pyrite and dark grey sulfide minerals were observed. Examples of core from these intervals in hole 050D and hole 051D are shown in Picture 1 and 2, respectively. The observed vein widths, textures, and mineralogy are highly encouraging and indicate potential for a new mineralized zone along the Guadalupana vein structure and the company expects to report assay results from these holes in the coming weeks once assay results have been received.

Picture 1: Hole 25CLAU050 Drill Core Interval - Guadalupana Vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/278032_pic1.jpg

Close-up view of cut core between 217.5 and 218.5 m showing multiple stages of banded, very fine-grained quartz and hydrothermal breccia indicative of boiling favourable for gold-silver deposition. Down-hole is to the right.

Picture 2: Hole 25CLAU051 Drill Core Interval - Guadalupana Vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/278032_pic2.jpg

Uncut drill core from 243.4 to 245.6 m showing multiple stages of banded fine- and medium-grained quartz and calcite with clasts of hydrothermally brecciated vein and rock fragments surrounded by later stages of banded quartz and calcite. Down-hole is to the right.

Drilling and Site Update

Upon completion of its Phase I drill program by the end of December, the Company will advance to its Phase II drill program which will consist of approximately 12,000 metres. The Phase II program aims to continue delineating and expanding mineralization at the Aguilareña, Guadalupana, and Veta Central veins.

During the quarter, the Company submitted applications for over 300 drill pads to drill high-priority targets throughout the Project area. These included the Mina Vieja in the southern portion of the project, as discussed in the Company's press release from October 9, 2025. The Company anticipates receiving environmental permit approval in early 2026.

The Company currently has three drill rigs operating on site and is fully committed to a continuous, year-round drilling program designed to systematically delineate and expand the significant mineral potential of the Claudia Project.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The 2025 drill samples were collected from HQ-diameter core and were logged and sampled at the Pacifica Silver gated and enclosed facility in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango. Sample lengths varied from 0.15 to 2.45 m, with the majority being >= 0.85 m in length. Pacifica Silver geologists marked the core lengthwise to best divide the core into halves, perpendicular to veins, mineralized fractures and vein-breccia. Sample intervals were cut in half lengthwise and one-half of each sample was placed into pre-numbered plastic sample bags with numbered sample tickets and closed with ties. The closed sample bags were placed into numbered shipping sacks along with numbered bags of coarse preparation blanks and certified reference material (CRMs or "standards") inserted with each hole for quality control/quality assurance purposes.

Samples were transported to the ALS Minerals (ALS) laboratory in Zacatecas, Zacatecas State, Mexico by ALS personnel and by commercial package delivery to the ALS laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the ALS laboratories, the samples were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, and riffle split to 1-kg subsamples (Zacatecas) or 250-g subsamples (Hermosillo) which were pulverized to 85% at 75 µm. ALS then shipped 200 g splits of the pulverized material by air freight to the ALS assay laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire-assay fusion with an Atomic Adsorption (AA) finish (method code Au AA23); samples with >10 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire-assay fusion and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 major, minor and trace elements were analyzed by ICP AES following 4-acid digestion of 0.5 g aliquots (method code MEICP-61). Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t Ag were re-analyzed by ICP AES following a 4-acid digestion (method code Ag OG62). ALS holds accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures and is independent of Pacifica Silver.

Qualified Person

Patrick Loury, AIPG CPG, Exploration Technical Advisor for Pacifica Silver, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

Termination of Janampalla Option Agreement

On December 9, the Company terminated its property option agreement for the Janampalla Project located in Peru to concentrate its resources on advancing the Claudia Project in Mexico.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

