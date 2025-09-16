Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica" or the "Company") announces that it has issued a total of 2.6 million stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, in accordance with its equity incentive plan.

The Company granted stock options to its leadership to incentivize long-term commitment and align their interests with those of shareholders, fostering a shared focus on driving the Company's continued development and sustained growth. This initiative also serves to acknowledge their contributions to the Company's success to date.

The stock options have an exercise price of C$1.14 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest over a 24-month period, with 25% vesting six months after the date of grant, and an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter. All options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory approvals.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

